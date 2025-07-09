Left Menu

Trump's Federal Downsizing: A Supreme Authority Watershed

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to proceed with large-scale federal job cuts, potentially transforming several agencies. The ruling, stemming from an executive order, paves the way for mass layoffs while reinforcing Trump's executive power. Further legal challenges and opposition from unions and civil service protections remain.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the green light for the Trump administration to proceed with major cuts to the federal workforce, a move that could reduce staffing at numerous government agencies. This ruling represents a significant milestone in Trump's aim to consolidate executive power.

The Court's decision follows an executive order issued by Trump in February, meaning plans for layoffs at several departments, including Agriculture, Commerce, and State, may proceed. However, ongoing legal and union challenges could still alter the scope of these reductions.

While a White House spokesperson hailed the Court's action as a victory for efficiency, critics warned of the potential risks to public services, as the changes might affect hundreds of thousands of positions. The ruling also sparked dissent from Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who critiqued the bypassing of normal review procedures.

