South Korea Repatriates North Koreans via Eastern Waters

South Korea facilitated the return of six North Koreans who were stranded at sea, sending them back via eastern waters. A North Korean patrol ship awaited their arrival at a designated transfer point, allowing the individuals to return using one of their original vessels.
In a humanitarian effort, South Korea successfully repatriated six North Koreans who had drifted into southern waters earlier this year. Authorities discovered the group after their boat became stranded and drifted into South Korean territory.
The operation took place Wednesday via the eastern waters, according to a South Korean government official. A North Korean patrol ship was on standby at a prearranged transfer location to receive the returnees.
The individuals were sent back using one of their original vessels, marking a cooperative engagement between the two Koreas amid otherwise tense inter-Korean relations.
