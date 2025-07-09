Left Menu

South Korea Repatriates North Koreans via Eastern Waters

South Korea facilitated the return of six North Koreans who were stranded at sea, sending them back via eastern waters. A North Korean patrol ship awaited their arrival at a designated transfer point, allowing the individuals to return using one of their original vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-07-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 06:47 IST
South Korea Repatriates North Koreans via Eastern Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a humanitarian effort, South Korea successfully repatriated six North Koreans who had drifted into southern waters earlier this year. Authorities discovered the group after their boat became stranded and drifted into South Korean territory.

The operation took place Wednesday via the eastern waters, according to a South Korean government official. A North Korean patrol ship was on standby at a prearranged transfer location to receive the returnees.

The individuals were sent back using one of their original vessels, marking a cooperative engagement between the two Koreas amid otherwise tense inter-Korean relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025