Community Rallies to Free Iranian Mother in ICE Detention

Mandonna "Donna" Kashanian, a 64-year-old Iranian woman, was released from ICE detention this week after concerted efforts by community members and politicians, spearheaded by Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. Kashanian was taken into custody while gardening at her New Orleans home, despite having lived in the U.S. for nearly half a century.

Kashanian, who had consistently followed immigration regulations, was arrested due to an unresolved deportation order from over two decades ago. Her detention sparked a wave of support, with over 100 neighbors and political figures advocating on her behalf. Scalise stressed the need to assess her case based on her extensive community service and long-term residency.

The Department of Homeland Security stated that Kashanian's legal status remains unchanged, underscoring that she had exhausted all legal options. Nonetheless, her release exemplifies the powerful role of community and political advocacy in immigration cases, especially in an era where immigration policies remain a topic of heated discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)