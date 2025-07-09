Justice Served: Life Sentence for Trio in 2011 Robbery-Murder

In a significant verdict, a court has handed down life sentences to three men involved in the brutal murder of a woman during a robbery in 2011. The conclusion of the case marks a major legal milestone.

The sentences were passed by Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravikant, who convicted Rahul Mittal, Saurabh Verma, and Naushad under Sections 302 and 394 of the Indian Penal Code. Alongside the life imprisonment, each was fined Rs 13,000.

The incident, as recounted by government counsel Ashish Tyagi, occurred on August 3, 2011, in the Reshu Vihar locality. The victim, Kavita Aggarwal, was killed after resisting a robbery led by the accused, whose involvement was substantiated following a thorough investigation.