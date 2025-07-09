Left Menu

Major Crackdown: Arrests in Manipur Uncover Militant Activities and Assault on Police

Manipur Police arrested nine individuals, including members of the Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol and militants from a banned outfit, in Bishnupur district. The arrests followed physical assaults on police during a bandh and extortion activities targeting civilians and businesses. Efforts continue to apprehend more members involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-07-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 09:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Manipur Police have apprehended nine individuals—six from the Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol and three militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG)—in Bishnupur district.

These arrests come after incidents of physical assaults on state police personnel during a bandh on June 9 and ongoing extortion activities in the region.

The authorities identified the six Arambai Tenggol members and the three militants, the latter involved in extorting money from the public and businesses. Efforts remain underway to capture more individuals linked to these activities.

