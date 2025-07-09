Supreme Court Allows 'Udaipur Files' Release Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court, in a significant decision on Wednesday, declined an urgent listing of a plea against the release of the movie 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal tailor murder'. The film is scheduled for release despite concerns it might impact the trial of the accused.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi addressed the matter after a counsel for one of the accused claimed the movie could prejudice the ongoing trial. With its release set for July 11 and promotional materials already circulating, there is anxiety about its potential effect on the accused's right to a fair trial.

The plea was filed by Mohammed Javed, who is currently facing trial as one of the accused in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal. The petitioner argues that the film could prejudice the trial by portraying the accused as guilty. The murder, investigated by the National Investigation Agency, is currently under scrutiny at a special NIA court in Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)