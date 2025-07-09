Left Menu

Puducherry Paralyzed: Trade Unions' Strike Shuts Down Transport and Commerce

Public life in Puducherry came to a halt as privately operated buses, autos, and shops were closed during a nationwide strike protesting central government policies. The strike included demands for improved labor conditions, increased wages, and farmer support as union members and leaders staged demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:05 IST
Puducherry Paralyzed: Trade Unions' Strike Shuts Down Transport and Commerce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A nationwide strike organized by 10 trade unions brought public life to a standstill in Puducherry on Wednesday. Private buses, autos, tempos, and schools were non-operational as a protest against central government policies, affecting areas such as labor reforms and minimum wage levels.

In solidarity with the strike, private shops and markets, including essential services like vegetable and fish stalls, remained shuttered. The trade unions demanded the retraction of the new labor codes, a halt to the privatization of public sector units, and wage increases. Additionally, they aligned with farmer organizations' calls for fair crop pricing and loan waivers.

Police presence was heightened as union members held protests and were detained across various locations. Despite the transport shutdown, government-run buses maintained a limited service to keep public commuting partially functional. Health services experienced a drop in patient visits, while Swachh Bharath Abhiyan workers continued their regular tasks unhampered by the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025