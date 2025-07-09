Puducherry Paralyzed: Trade Unions' Strike Shuts Down Transport and Commerce

A nationwide strike organized by 10 trade unions brought public life to a standstill in Puducherry on Wednesday. Private buses, autos, tempos, and schools were non-operational as a protest against central government policies, affecting areas such as labor reforms and minimum wage levels.

In solidarity with the strike, private shops and markets, including essential services like vegetable and fish stalls, remained shuttered. The trade unions demanded the retraction of the new labor codes, a halt to the privatization of public sector units, and wage increases. Additionally, they aligned with farmer organizations' calls for fair crop pricing and loan waivers.

Police presence was heightened as union members held protests and were detained across various locations. Despite the transport shutdown, government-run buses maintained a limited service to keep public commuting partially functional. Health services experienced a drop in patient visits, while Swachh Bharath Abhiyan workers continued their regular tasks unhampered by the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)