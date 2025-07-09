Laser Tag: Germany and China in a Red Sea Standoff

Germany has called in the Chinese ambassador for talks, following allegations that China's military targeted a German aircraft with a laser in the Red Sea. The incident happened during an EU mission, aimed at securing vital sea routes.

The German government expressed its outrage, citing risk to their personnel as 'completely unacceptable.' However, China dismissed the accusations, maintaining that their forces were engaged in routine operations in international waters and had acted within their responsibilities.

This confrontation has heightened European concerns about Chinese engagement in security and technology sectors, with the German defense ministry confirming the event led to the temporary suspension of the mission.

