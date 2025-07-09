South Korea Resolves to Uphold Defense Cost Sharing Amid U.S. Tariff Pressure
South Korea confirms commitment to a previously agreed defense cost sharing plan with the U.S., amid President Trump's call for increased contributions from Seoul. While ongoing tariff discussions unfold, both nations navigate intertwined issues, seeking cooperative resolutions. A summit meeting is anticipated to enhance diplomatic relations and negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:09 IST
South Korea will adhere to a defense cost-sharing agreement with the United States, according to its foreign ministry. This decision follows President Donald Trump's demand for Seoul to pay more for the American military presence in the region.
The agreement, struck before Trump's election victory, outlines a 8.3% increase in South Korea's contribution, amounting to $1.47 billion in the initial year.
With ongoing tariff negotiations, South Korea's administration is eager to expedite discussions before an August 1 deadline. A summit meeting is expected to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.
Advertisement