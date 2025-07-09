Left Menu

Policeman Turned Motorcycle Thief Arrested in Maharashtra

A Maharashtra police officer, Amit Madhukar Sutar, has been arrested for stealing motorcycles to pay off debts from online gaming. Previously suspended for theft, Sutar was apprehended following a tip-off. Inspector Bantewad confirmed Sutar's involvement in stealing at least seven motorcycles in Beed.

A police officer from Maharashtra's Beed district, once suspended for theft, now finds himself under arrest for motorcycle theft. Assistant sub-inspector Amit Madhukar Sutar was apprehended following an investigation by the Beed crime branch. The arrest sheds light on a troubling case of law enforcement turned criminal.

Sutar, previously stationed in the police department's wireless section, had accrued significant debt due to an addiction to online gaming. To manage his financial woes, he reportedly resorted to stealing batteries from his workplace, leading to his suspension. With a growing debt and fewer options, Sutar shifted his focus to motorcycle theft.

The breakthrough came when police received information about two individuals attempting to sell a stolen motorcycle in Beed's Barshi Naka area. On arresting the duo, it was revealed that Sutar was responsible for the theft. Inspector Shivaji Bantewad stated that Sutar has been implicated in the theft of at least seven motorcycles, culminating in his recent arrest.

