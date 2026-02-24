Left Menu

Elderly Man Arrested for Blocking Dalit Couple's Temple Entry

A 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly preventing a Dalit couple from entering a temple in Gonitumkur village. The incident, under Turuvekere police station's jurisdiction, led to a First Information Report (FIR) under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The man is in judicial custody.

An elderly man has been apprehended for allegedly obstructing a Dalit couple from accessing a temple in Gonitumkur village. The incident occurred in the afternoon on February 19 and came under the jurisdiction of the Turuvekere police station.

The 70-year-old suspect reportedly declared to be possessed by a deity while barring the couple's entry. Responding to reports of caste-based discrimination, local authorities registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him, invoking the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, along with relevant sections from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody as legal proceedings continue. Efforts were made to ensure the couple could complete their temple visit, with protection from police and officials. Superintendent of Police, Tumakuru, Ashok Venkat reaffirmed the department's commitment to lawful equality and public access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

