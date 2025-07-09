Delhi High Court Denies Virtual Hearings Due to Infrastructural Concerns

The Delhi High Court ruled against mandating virtual hearings for the Central Information Commission (CIC), citing infrastructural challenges as the primary obstacle.

Journalists had petitioned for attending CIC proceedings both physically and virtually. However, the court, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal, advised them to engage with the CIC for physical hearings, and to approach the Supreme Court regarding virtual facilities, where the issue remains unresolved.

The bench noted the complexities involved in implementing virtual hearings, including significant investment in infrastructure, which currently discourages such a move. They emphasized that these issues are crucial and cannot be overlooked.

