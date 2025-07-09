Delhi High Court Denies Virtual Hearings Due to Infrastructural Concerns
The Delhi High Court declined to instruct the Central Information Commission to hold virtual hearings, emphasizing the significant infrastructural investment required. Petitioners, notably journalists, sought access through physical and virtual methods. The court advised pursuing the matter with the CIC and potentially escalating to the Supreme Court.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court ruled against mandating virtual hearings for the Central Information Commission (CIC), citing infrastructural challenges as the primary obstacle.
Journalists had petitioned for attending CIC proceedings both physically and virtually. However, the court, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal, advised them to engage with the CIC for physical hearings, and to approach the Supreme Court regarding virtual facilities, where the issue remains unresolved.
The bench noted the complexities involved in implementing virtual hearings, including significant investment in infrastructure, which currently discourages such a move. They emphasized that these issues are crucial and cannot be overlooked.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Russia Responds to Alleged Harassment of Journalists in Germany
ICICI Bank Raises Rs 1,000 Crore via Bonds for Business Growth
Controversial FIR Against Journalists Sparks Political Backlash in Varanasi
ICICI Bank Boosts Stake in Asset Management Arm
Journalism at risk? AI lacks ethics to replace human journalists