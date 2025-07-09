Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Virtual Hearings Due to Infrastructural Concerns

The Delhi High Court declined to instruct the Central Information Commission to hold virtual hearings, emphasizing the significant infrastructural investment required. Petitioners, notably journalists, sought access through physical and virtual methods. The court advised pursuing the matter with the CIC and potentially escalating to the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:32 IST
Delhi High Court Denies Virtual Hearings Due to Infrastructural Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court ruled against mandating virtual hearings for the Central Information Commission (CIC), citing infrastructural challenges as the primary obstacle.

Journalists had petitioned for attending CIC proceedings both physically and virtually. However, the court, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal, advised them to engage with the CIC for physical hearings, and to approach the Supreme Court regarding virtual facilities, where the issue remains unresolved.

The bench noted the complexities involved in implementing virtual hearings, including significant investment in infrastructure, which currently discourages such a move. They emphasized that these issues are crucial and cannot be overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025