Junior Doctors to Strike for Fair Pay in England
Junior doctors in England are set to strike from July 25-30, urging the British government to negotiate a better pay deal. The British Medical Association's resident doctors committee demands a credible offer, emphasizing their commitment to restoring their rightful pay.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:47 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Junior doctors across England will launch a strike from July 25-30, pressing the British government to negotiate a pay raise, announced their trade union on Wednesday.
The British Medical Association's resident doctors committee stated in a release that, without a credible offer, industrial action is inevitable to restore their pay.
The move escalates tensions as healthcare professionals demand fair compensation amid ongoing labor discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement