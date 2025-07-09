SANDF Gets R57.1 Billion to Boost Troop Readiness, Equipment and Veterans

South Africa’s Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) remains mission-ready and properly resourced—despite the persistent financial constraints affecting defence planning and operations.

Speaking during the budget vote debate for the Departments of Defence and Military Veterans in Parliament on Wednesday, the Minister unveiled a R57.183 billion allocation for the Department of Defence in the 2025/26 financial year, with a renewed emphasis on troop welfare, equipment modernisation, and revitalising the local defence industry.

“This includes ensuring soldiers are properly equipped with the uniforms, boots, protective gear, and habitable facilities catering to the needs of all—including women soldiers and persons with disabilities,” said Motshekga.

Troop Readiness and Facilities Modernisation

A major portion of the budget, R36.703 billion (64%), is earmarked for Compensation of Employees (COE), signalling a continued focus on sustaining a capable and rejuvenated defence workforce.

Under the 2025 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, the Department has adopted a phased human resources strategy aimed at balancing workforce capacity with fiscal sustainability.

“Model Units” across SANDF will receive priority upgrades, including:

Secure and well-maintained bases

Sports and recreational amenities

Upgraded training facilities

Deployment support tailored to active troops

Key Budgetary Allocations Breakdown

Of the R57.183 billion budget for 2025/26, R8.359 billion is allocated to support a range of critical functions and operational priorities:

R2.773 billion for accommodation, leases, and municipal services

R2.556 billion to support SANDF’s participation in the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC)

R1.464 billion transfer to Armscor, the SANDF’s primary procurement agency

R487 million contribution to SADC for assessed costs of SAMIDRC

R480 million for maritime defence system repairs and maintenance

R300 million for day-to-day base maintenance and emergency infrastructure repairs

R200 million to procure border protection vehicles and technology

In total, R12 billion has been set aside for meeting the SANDF’s constitutional mandate, with additional investments being channelled into improving mission effectiveness and operational sustainability.

Rebuilding the Defence Industry for Jobs and Growth

Motshekga stressed that defence must also contribute to national economic development. The Department is spearheading a programme to reposition the South African Defence Industry (SADI) as a key player in job creation, technological innovation, and export growth.

“SADI must be positioned as a vital economic asset, ready for expansion to support national development and government priorities,” said the Minister.

This will include:

Strengthening collaboration between Denel, local defence companies, and international partners

Expanding exports and attracting defence-sector investment

Repositioning Armscor as a key player in modernising equipment and capability, with a central role in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) for all PME—air, land, and naval

The overarching goal is to extend the service life and effectiveness of SANDF assets, ensuring that the country’s forces are not only well-equipped but technologically competitive on the African continent.

Support to Military Veterans: Dignity, Education and Heritage

The Department of Military Veterans has been allocated R878 million for the 2025/26 fiscal year, with clear priorities set for education, wellbeing, and honouring the legacy of service.

Key Highlights:

A project to repatriate the mortal remains of fallen heroes and heroines in Zambia and Zimbabwe is currently underway. 35 sets of remains have been returned to South African soil, with more recoveries expected.

The Education Support Benefit has been instrumental in enabling access to higher education for the dependents of military veterans:

Financial Year Learners/Students Supported Budget Spent 2021/22 3,711 R88 million 2022/23 4,114 R126 million 2023/24 3,690 R135 million 2024/25* 2,738 Pending

(*2024/25 data is unaudited.)

“To date, at least 100 students have graduated under this programme—proof that education support is changing lives,” said Motshekga.

The department continues to strengthen coordination with other government sectors to ensure dignified service delivery to veterans and their families.

Final Words: A Call for Unity and Purpose

Despite budgetary pressures, the Minister assured South Africans and SANDF members that the integrity of the defence force will not be compromised.

“Our soldiers must never be forced to choose between their safety and their service. We are building a force that is disciplined, capable, and reflective of the values of our democracy.”

Motshekga’s address signals a renewed commitment to modernising the military, protecting national sovereignty, and ensuring the dignity of those who serve and have served.