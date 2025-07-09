Maggie Sotyu Touts Tourism as Key to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Maggie Sotyu, has underscored the pivotal role of tourism in tackling unemployment, fighting poverty, and promoting inclusive economic growth. Delivering her address during the Department of Tourism’s 2025/26 Budget Vote in Parliament on Tuesday, Sotyu called on all sectors of society to unite in building a vibrant and sustainable tourism nation.

“Tourism is a vehicle for creating jobs, destroying poverty, and fostering inclusive economic growth and sustainability,” declared Sotyu, affirming the Government of National Unity’s renewed commitment to the sector as a critical pillar of post-pandemic recovery and national transformation.

Uniting the Nation Through Tourism

Sotyu said tourism plays an important role not only as an economic engine but as a nation-building tool that encourages citizens and visitors to explore South Africa’s diversity and shared identity. She emphasized that the government has been given a clear mandate to unite citizens, visitors, and tourists alike, and to ensure that the tourism sector reflects the promise of equality and opportunity for all.

Empowering SMMEs: Grading Subsidies and Entry Support

Recognising the barriers faced by emerging businesses in the sector, the Deputy Minister placed a strong emphasis on Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), describing them as key drivers of inclusive growth.

“Economic growth without transformation entrenches exclusion, and transformation without growth is unsustainable,” she cautioned.

To lower the barriers of entry—especially in the hotel and accommodation industry—the department continues to fund initiatives like the Tourism Grading Support Programme (TGSP), which subsidizes the cost of quality grading for tourism establishments.

In FY 2024/25, the TGSP supported 2,970 establishments, incentivising participation in the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA)’s national standards system. The programme not only supports business credibility but contributes to service standardisation, which enhances the country’s global competitiveness in the tourism sector.

Tackling False Star Ratings and Reviewing Grading Criteria

Deputy Minister Sotyu raised concerns about ungraded establishments falsely claiming 5-star ratings, stressing the need for quality assurance and consumer protection in the industry. In response, the department is finalising a Grading Criteria Review, aimed at ensuring the rating system remains credible, inclusive, and relevant to South African context.

“Grading of establishments that host international events is crucial to sustaining tourism-led job creation and ensuring service quality,” she said.

This effort is directly linked to broader goals of visitor satisfaction, return tourism, and long-term economic benefits tied to major events.

Business Tourism and the G20 Opportunity

A major focus of the department’s strategy is on business tourism, also known as MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions). The South African National Conventions Bureau (SANCB) is tasked with coordinating national bids to host international events, thereby increasing the regional spread and economic impact of business tourism.

Sotyu emphasized the potential of international events to stimulate local employment, particularly in areas such as catering, transport, security, accommodation, and venue logistics.

“People rightfully expect to see meaningful job creation linked to these events. That is our commitment,” she said.

The upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in South Africa later this year, is being positioned as a landmark economic opportunity and a platform to showcase South Africa’s world-class hospitality, infrastructure, and experiences.

“The G20 presents an opportunity to showcase our nation’s unparalleled hospitality and infrastructure. We are committed to ensuring no one is left behind in understanding its importance and benefits,” Sotyu added.

Sustainable Tourism for a Sustainable Future

The Deputy Minister reiterated that sustainability is at the heart of the department’s long-term vision. This includes environmental stewardship, community empowerment, and inclusive ownership within the tourism sector.

Together with South African Tourism, the department will continue to champion responsible tourism practices that empower local communities while maintaining South Africa’s natural and cultural heritage.

Tourism as a Unifying and Transformational Force

Deputy Minister Sotyu’s address made it clear that tourism is more than leisure—it is a powerful vehicle for economic transformation, social cohesion, and national development. With strategic programmes to support SMMEs, boost grading compliance, and leverage international events like the G20, the department is committed to creating a tourism sector that is inclusive, competitive, and impactful.