High-Profile Arrests in Alleged Assassination Attempt of Spanish Politician

Eight individuals face charges in Spain for allegedly attempting to assassinate former right-wing politician Alejo Vidal-Quadras, linked to his support for Iranian opposition groups. The assassination attempt, involving a motorbike shooting, is believed to be orchestrated by a criminal organization under Tehran's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:39 IST
The Spanish High Court charged eight suspects for trying to assassinate Alejo Vidal-Quadras, a former far-right politician closely linked to Iranian opposition groups. The 80-year-old was shot in the face on November 9, 2023, while walking in Madrid's Salamanca neighborhood.

Judge Santiago Pedraz indicated that the act was motivated by the alleged assailants seeking revenge for Vidal-Quadras' criticism of Iran's government. The Dutch authorities detained the suspected hitman in the Netherlands, where he is purportedly involved in another similar crime.

Accused of belonging to a criminal organization and attempted murder, the suspects reportedly acquired various resources, such as vehicles and weapons, for their mission. Vidal-Quadras praised the judicial statement, urging for governmental action. Appeals may precede a trial.

