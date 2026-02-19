Veteran Politician Launches MGR ADMK Party
Veteran politician 'Panruti' S Ramachandran announced the formation of his new political party, the MGR ADMK, focusing on ideology-based politics. He made it clear that the party would not contest the upcoming Assembly elections. The formal launch is set for February 23 in Kancheepuram.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:57 IST
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, veteran politician 'Panruti' S Ramachandran announced the creation of a new political entity, the MGR ADMK party.
The 88-year-old leader aims to transition from identity politics to ideology-based politics, marking a significant shift in the region's political landscape.
The party is set to launch formally on February 23 in Kancheepuram, although it will not participate in the forthcoming Assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu BJP Challenges DMK's Record Ahead of Assembly Elections
DMK Women’s Wing Launches Grassroots Campaign for Assembly Elections
Congress Gears Up for Puducherry Assembly Elections with Strategic Committees
DMK Calls for Aspirant Applications for Assembly Elections
Cultural Icons Join Congress as Kerala Assembly Elections Loom