Veteran Politician Launches MGR ADMK Party

Veteran politician 'Panruti' S Ramachandran announced the formation of his new political party, the MGR ADMK, focusing on ideology-based politics. He made it clear that the party would not contest the upcoming Assembly elections. The formal launch is set for February 23 in Kancheepuram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:57 IST
On Thursday, veteran politician 'Panruti' S Ramachandran announced the creation of a new political entity, the MGR ADMK party.

The 88-year-old leader aims to transition from identity politics to ideology-based politics, marking a significant shift in the region's political landscape.

The party is set to launch formally on February 23 in Kancheepuram, although it will not participate in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

