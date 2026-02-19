Veteran Politician Launches MGR ADMK Party

On Thursday, veteran politician 'Panruti' S Ramachandran announced the creation of a new political entity, the MGR ADMK party.

The 88-year-old leader aims to transition from identity politics to ideology-based politics, marking a significant shift in the region's political landscape.

The party is set to launch formally on February 23 in Kancheepuram, although it will not participate in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

