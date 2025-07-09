Judicial Battles: The Supreme Court and Trump's Executive Orders

The U.S. Supreme Court has recently engaged in a host of high-stakes cases concerning challenges to executive orders signed by President Donald Trump. Since returning to office, Trump has initiated significant policy shifts on immigration, federal workforce restructuring, and education grants, among others.

Among the pivotal cases is the court's June ruling addressing the contentious birthright citizenship issue. The decision curbed federal judges' power to impose nationwide injunctions against Trump's policies without ending the debate over their legality.

Equally significant are the court's deliberations on migration policies, including deportations to 'third countries' and the temporary protected status for Venezuelan migrants. These cases underscore the ongoing judiciary-executive tug-of-war over American immigration policy.