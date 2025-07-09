Centre Convenes National Cotton Meet to Combat Declining Yields

In a significant initiative aimed at reviving India’s ailing cotton sector, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has announced a high-level crop-specific consultative meeting scheduled for July 11, 2025, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The meeting will bring together key stakeholders from across the cotton value chain in an urgent response to the alarming decline in cotton productivity, particularly due to the impact of TSV virus on Bt cotton.

A National Concern: Cotton Under Pressure

In a video message released today, Minister Chouhan highlighted the growing distress among India’s cotton farmers, pointing to plummeting yields, rising input costs, and viral threats as key concerns.

“The productivity of cotton in our country is currently quite low and has been declining in recent times. This is largely due to the Tobacco Streak Virus (TSV), which is affecting even genetically modified Bt cotton. It is putting our farmers in serious difficulty,” said the Minister.

Cotton, often dubbed “white gold,” plays a critical role in India’s agrarian economy, especially in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab, which account for the majority of the country’s cotton cultivation. However, recent years have seen disruptive pest outbreaks, declining seed efficiency, and climate variability negatively affect yields.

July 11 Meeting: A Multi-Stakeholder Strategy Session

The Coimbatore consultation will serve as a national platform to design a roadmap for rejuvenating the cotton sector. It will be attended by:

Cotton-growing farmers and farmer organisations

Agriculture ministers from cotton-producing states

Senior scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), including the Director General of ICAR

Officials from state agriculture departments

Representatives from the cotton and textile industries

Experts from agricultural universities

The goal of the meeting is to bring all stakeholders to the table to address core issues and develop a collaborative strategy for improved production, resilience, and value addition in cotton farming.

Minister Invites Farmers' Input

To ensure that farmers' voices remain central to the process, Minister Chouhan also issued a direct invitation to cotton growers across the country to share their views.

“Please call our toll-free number — 1800-180-1551 — and share your thoughts and suggestions. I will personally consider them as we draft our action plan,” he said.

This approach reflects the Ministry’s intent to adopt a bottom-up, participatory model of agricultural reform.

Focus Areas of the Meeting

The Coimbatore session is expected to focus on the following themes:

Climate-Resilient Seed Development – Fast-tracking research into virus-tolerant, pest-resistant and drought-resilient cotton hybrids Reduction of Input Costs – Scaling up integrated pest management (IPM) – Promoting organic and low-input farming models for smallholders TSV Virus Management – Strategies for virus monitoring, resistant varieties, and biosecurity measures Farmer Extension and Awareness – Boosting the role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and digital tools to share best practices Market Access and Value Chain Support – Enhancing cotton procurement under MSP, access to textile mills, and export facilitation Collaboration with Industry – Strengthening linkages between farmers and textile manufacturers through cooperatives and cluster models

National Vision for Cotton: Self-Reliance and Global Competitiveness

This initiative is part of the Government’s broader aim to revive strategic crop sectors under "Atmanirbhar Krishi" (Self-Reliant Agriculture) and align with India’s textile export ambitions. Minister Chouhan emphasized that India has the scientific knowledge, industrial base, and farmer strength to overcome the current challenges.

“Cotton is not only a crop, it is a livelihood lifeline for millions. We are committed to reviving cotton as a high-yield, high-income crop for India’s farmers.”

Looking Ahead

The outcomes from the July 11 meeting are expected to form the basis of a National Cotton Revitalisation Plan, incorporating new research inputs, revised policy incentives, and targeted support measures. The Ministry is also expected to release a comprehensive white paper on cotton sector reforms following stakeholder deliberations.

For millions of cotton farmers waiting for relief and direction, this could mark the beginning of a turnaround.