India Showcases Maritime Vision 2047 to Global Investors in London Meet

In a landmark step to galvanise international cooperation and investment in India’s rapidly expanding maritime sector, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) organised the India Maritime Investment Meet at India House, London. The high-impact event gathered a cross-section of global maritime leaders, investors, regulators, and innovators to explore strategic opportunities under the Maritime India Vision 2047.

Strengthening the Global Maritime Alliance

The meet was formally inaugurated by H.E. Vikram K. Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the UK, who noted the historic maritime partnership between India and Britain. He emphasised leveraging this relationship to support the sustainable blue economy, enabling both nations to unlock new maritime corridors focused on clean energy, logistics, and inclusive growth.

Delivering the keynote address, Shri T.K. Ramachandran, Secretary of MoPSW, laid out a bold maritime roadmap for India. He highlighted India's economic ascendance—now the world’s fourth-largest economy—as a foundation to scale maritime infrastructure, enhance digital integration, and drive green shipping practices.

“India is embarking on a maritime revolution—rooted in resilience, driven by innovation, and open to global collaboration,” Shri Ramachandran declared.

Unlocking Investment Opportunities

Ramachandran spotlighted fiscal liberalisation and favourable FDI policies, noting that 100% FDI is permitted under the automatic route in shipping and shipbuilding. Further sweetening the deal for investors are incentives at IFSC GIFT City, such as:

10-year corporate tax holiday

Exemption from GST on ship imports

No withholding tax on maritime transactions

He called on global investors to capitalise on India’s open maritime architecture and infrastructure modernisation targets, with cargo handling capacity projected to reach 10,000 MTPA by 2047.

India is moving away from merely being a trading hub, aiming instead to be a green logistics leader, supporting sectors like offshore wind, green hydrogen, and low-carbon mobility solutions.

Leading the Global Green Transition

India is actively transforming into a sustainable maritime nation with focused initiatives, including:

Green Hydrogen Hub Ports: Under development at Deendayal, Chidambarnar, and Paradip ports

Green Tug Transition Programme: Phasing in eco-friendly marine tugs

Shipbuilding Cluster Development: Elevating India’s global ranking from 23rd to 16th in shipbuilding

The emphasis on ship recycling, green retrofitting, and renewable maritime technologies puts India at the heart of the global green shipping revolution.

Digital Infrastructure for Seamless Trade

With global maritime logistics becoming increasingly digitised, India is making strategic technological pivots through:

Maritime Single Window

One Nation-One Port Process (ONOP)

MAITRI (Virtual Trade Corridor) for IMEEC nations

These platforms aim to reduce transaction time, enhance customs clearance, and create a transparent and digitally integrated port logistics system.

Building Alternative Corridors Amid Geopolitical Flux

India's leadership in developing transnational maritime corridors is seen as crucial amid ongoing global supply chain realignments. Initiatives such as:

India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC)

Eastern Maritime Corridor (with Russia)

International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC)

demonstrate India’s strategic commitment to secure, diversified, and climate-resilient trade channels.

Cruise Bharat Mission & Coastal Tourism Push

The Secretary also emphasised India’s cruise tourism renaissance, supported by the Cruise Bharat Mission. India plans to:

Develop world-class cruise terminals

Launch thematic coastal tourism circuits centred on cultural, religious, and natural heritage

Integrate domestic cruise hubs into regional tourism markets

This effort positions India as a top cruise destination in Asia, with a projected boom in domestic and international passenger traffic.

Looking Ahead to India Maritime Week 2025

Shri Ramachandran extended an open invitation to the global maritime community to attend the India Maritime Week 2025, scheduled from October 27–31 in Mumbai. The event will be a flagship international forum for maritime innovation, investment discussions, and government-industry dialogue.

A detailed presentation by Shri R. Lakshmanan, Joint Secretary (Ports), outlined key themes of the upcoming Maritime Week—ranging from policy updates and maritime financing to new port-led industrialisation models.

Engaged Dialogue and High-Profile Participation

The London meet saw participation from globally renowned organisations, including:

Lloyd’s Register

DNV

APM Terminals

Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Arctic Asia

Climate Fund Managers

Standard Chartered Bank

ArcelorMittal

Drewry Maritime Advisors

Arrow Shipbrokers

DP World

Key topics included maritime PPP models, ship recycling ecosystems, ESG investment opportunities, and blended financing models under India’s Maritime Development Fund (MDF).

Concluding Vision: One Earth, One Future

In his closing remarks, Shri Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping, underlined the Indian government’s transparent, innovation-friendly regulatory ethos.

“India’s maritime rise is not isolationist—it’s inclusive, green, and geared towards shared prosperity. We invite all nations and investors to co-navigate this transformative journey,” he said.

The event concluded with a high-level networking reception that fostered dialogue on joint ventures, research partnerships, and sustainable maritime solutions.