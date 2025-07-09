India Releases Stamp Honouring Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s 125th Birth Year

The Department of Posts, Government of India, in a fitting tribute to one of India’s most revered nationalist leaders, released a commemorative postage stamp celebrating the 125th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The grand commemorative event was held at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi, under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, and featured a powerful convergence of art, history, and national pride.

A Celebrated Legacy Remembered

The event, attended by a distinguished audience of senior government officials, scholars, and admirers of Dr. Mookerjee, marked a historic moment in honouring his life’s work. Present at the stamp unveiling were Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh. The commemorative stamp was formally released with a presentation of the first stamp album by Col. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, Chief Postmaster General, Delhi Circle.

Dr. Mookerjee, widely regarded as a visionary leader, was celebrated through multiple artistic and intellectual mediums during the ceremony. From his leadership in education to his enduring advocacy for national unity and constitutional values, the event highlighted his multidimensional impact on modern India.

Cultural Program and Exhibitions

The evening featured an emotive cultural program, including patriotic instrumental performances and a theatrical production by the National School of Drama (NSD), which captivated the audience with scenes depicting Dr. Mookerjee’s advocacy for civil liberties, national integration, and democratic governance. A short documentary film on his life offered an evocative chronicle of his contributions to India’s social and political landscape.

In addition, a dedicated exhibition showcased key moments from Dr. Mookerjee’s life—from his academic brilliance as Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University at just 33, to his role as India’s first Industry and Supply Minister, and ultimately as the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological predecessor of today’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Stamp Design and Availability

The commemorative stamp was designed by Smt. Nenu Gupta, whose artwork pays homage to Dr. Mookerjee’s pioneering efforts in Indian education, cultural nationalism, and constitutional development. The stamp's design features a solemn portrait of Mookerjee, symbolising his dedication to inclusive development and national unity rooted in Indian civilisational values.

Accompanying the stamp release was a specially designed First Day Cover and a detailed Brochure, which are now available to the public through Philatelic Bureaus nationwide and online via the ePost Office portal.

Tributes from National Leaders

Speaking at the ceremony, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called Dr. Mookerjee "a towering icon of Indian nationalism who gave his life for the unity and integrity of India." He emphasised the importance of remembering leaders like Mookerjee, especially in the context of current efforts to build a self-reliant, inclusive, and strong India.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, reflecting on Mookerjee’s commitment to democracy and constitutionalism, said, “He laid the foundation for modern Indian federalism and civil rights. His opposition to Article 370 was prescient and vindicated by history.”

A Life of Firsts and Fierce Convictions

Born on July 6, 1901, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was a scholar, educationist, and nationalist who rose quickly through the ranks of academia and politics. As Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University, he introduced modern curricula and promoted Indian languages. Later, as a Cabinet Minister under Nehru, he helped lay the groundwork for India’s industrialisation.

In 1951, he founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, laying the ideological foundations of a cultural nationalism rooted in unity and dharma. His arrest and mysterious death in 1953, while protesting the permit system in Jammu and Kashmir, cemented his legacy as a martyr for Indian unity.

National Recognition and Continued Legacy

This 125th birth anniversary celebration is part of a broader national initiative to revive and honour the legacies of unsung and under-recognised heroes. In 2023, the Union Government announced the establishment of research chairs, educational lectures, and youth fellowships in Dr. Mookerjee’s name at major Indian universities.

The stamp release stands as a symbolic and educational milestone, especially for younger generations unfamiliar with Mookerjee’s pioneering role in shaping India's democratic and nationalist ethos.