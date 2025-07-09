UK and France Unite to Combat Irregular Migration

In a pivotal meeting held in London, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron reached a consensus on Wednesday regarding the escalating issue of irregular migration across the Channel.

Both leaders underscored the need for collaborative efforts to address the problem of small boat crossings, viewing it as a shared priority that demands unified solutions.

A strategic focus will center around crafting innovative deterrents to disrupt the existing business models facilitating these illegal activities, aiming at effectively curbing the influx.