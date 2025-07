Trump Administration Sues California Over Transgender Athlete Policies

The Trump administration has taken legal action against the state of California, accusing it of violating federal anti-discrimination laws by permitting transgender athletes to compete in girls' school sports. The lawsuit, lodged in Los Angeles federal court, argues that California's policies contravene Title IX, a federal law safeguarding against sex discrimination.

Attorney General Pam Bondi publicly criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom, suggesting that his stance aligns with Democrats' broader opposition. Newsom, in a podcast earlier, described transgender participation in girls' sports as 'deeply unfair,' prompting the Justice Department's lawsuit that seeks to prevent schools from allowing such participation.

Amid ongoing debates, the lawsuit underscores the Trump administration's prioritization of addressing transgender athletes' rights in school sports, escalating tensions between federal and state policies. Meanwhile, advocates for LGBT rights argue that such policies further stigmatize a marginalized group. The broader political confrontation between Trump and California continues with numerous legal challenges.