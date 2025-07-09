Red Sea Attacks: A Renewed Threat to Global Shipping

In a dramatic rescue operation, six crew members were pulled alive from the Red Sea on Wednesday, following attacks on two vessels by Yemen's Houthi militia. The Iran-aligned group has claimed responsibility, leaving 15 others missing in the wake of the assault. The attacks have shattered months of relative calm in the region.

The Eternity C cargo ship was the most recent target, being struck on Monday and Tuesday. Tragically, four out of its 25 crew members were killed. Meanwhile, the remaining crew members resorted to abandoning the vessel, which sank by Wednesday morning. Another ship, Magic Seas, was also targeted, though all its crew were rescued before it succumbed.

These attacks have thrown the spotlight back on the ongoing Houthi campaign, allegedly conducted in solidarity with Palestinians amid longstanding geopolitical tensions. Security measures have been urged by shipping industry bodies to combat the rising threat. The volatile region remains a crucial artery for global oil and commodity transport.

