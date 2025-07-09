Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Extends Sanctions on Mexican Financial Institutions Linked to Money Laundering

The U.S. Treasury extended a deadline to September 4 for sanctions on three Mexican financial institutions over alleged money laundering tied to fentanyl trafficking. Mexico's CiBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa are involved, with Mexico's government taking temporary control to protect creditors and depositors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:59 IST
U.S. Treasury Extends Sanctions on Mexican Financial Institutions Linked to Money Laundering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury announced an extension to the deadline for prohibiting certain transactions with three Mexican financial institutions linked to alleged money laundering activities associated with fentanyl trafficking. The new deadline is set for September 4.

The institutions involved, CiBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa, were labeled by the Treasury as "primary money laundering concerns." This decision emerged from collaboration between U.S. financial authorities and the Mexican government, according to Mexico's finance ministry.

Initially, Mexico resisted the sanctions, claiming they were imposed unilaterally without evidence. In response to the sanctions, Mexico has taken temporary control of the firms to safeguard the interests of creditors and depositors.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025