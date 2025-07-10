Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Highlight Tensions Over UN Rapporteur's Actions

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Francesca Albanese, a UN special rapporteur, for urging the International Criminal Court to act against U.S. and Israeli officials. Accused of bias, Albanese calls for an arms embargo against Israel, alleging a 'genocidal campaign' in Gaza, challenging U.S. sovereignty.

Updated: 10-07-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 00:35 IST
The United States has announced sanctions against Francesca Albanese, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in occupied Palestinian territories. Albanese's efforts to prompt the International Criminal Court to take legal actions against American and Israeli officials have ignited controversy.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized Albanese for allegedly infringing on the sovereignty of the United States and Israel. He labeled her push for investigations as a form of political and economic warfare that threatens national interests.

Albanese, an Italian lawyer, has called for an arms embargo on Israel and cessation of trade ties, accusing it of conducting a 'genocidal campaign' in Gaza. Her report targets over 60 companies allegedly supporting Israeli settlements, raising calls for corporate accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

