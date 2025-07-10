Left Menu

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

A senior U.S. State Department official bypassed vital counterterrorism precautions to expedite $30 million for a Gaza aid group, despite clear assessments and expert reservations. The decision underscores the Trump administration's prioritization of the group, raising eyebrows over potential misuse and alignment with stringent U.S. regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 06:00 IST
In a move stirring controversy, a top U.S. State Department official fast-tracked a $30 million award to a Gaza aid group by waiving nine critical counterterrorism and anti-fraud safeguards.

The internal memorandum, seen by Reuters, reveals the rapid clearance, despite clear warnings about the group's insufficient technical and budgetary standards.

Jeremy Lewin, overseeing the State Department's foreign aid, bypassed 58 expert objections to ensure funds were allocated swiftly for humanitarian urgency, highlighting the administration's strong endorsement of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

