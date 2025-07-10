Andreessen Horowitz Moves from Delaware to Nevada: A Landmark Decision in Tech

On Wednesday, esteemed venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz declared it was moving its main entity, AH Capital Management, from Delaware to Nevada. The company, also known as A16z, attributed the decision to what it perceives as Delaware's judicial bias against tech startup founders and their boards.

The firm stressed that Delaware's Court of Chancery had introduced an unprecedented level of subjectivity into judicial decisions, eroding its reputation for impartiality. A16z, an early investor in key AI companies like Databricks and xAI, joins a growing roster of tech firms transferring operations out of Delaware.

Legal uncertainty and contentious court rulings, including the rescinding of Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package last year, have fueled discontent among corporate leaders. Despite Delaware's legal protections for corporate boards, tech innovators are increasingly seeking more favorable environments.