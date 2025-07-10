Outrage in Thane: School Staff Arrested Over Incident Involving Girl Students

The Maharashtra government is taking decisive action after an alarming incident at a private school in Thane district, where girl students were allegedly stripped to ascertain if they were menstruating. The Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has mandated a thorough investigation with a promise of stern action against the culprits, said minister Girish Mahajan.

The incident has sparked significant uproar, with parents protesting on school grounds and police apprehending the school principal and a woman attendant on charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The principal, notably a woman, along with her colleague, allegedly strip-searched students from Classes 5 to 10, following the discovery of bloodstains in the school toilet.

Pressure mounts in the legislative assembly with Congress members, including Nana Patole and Jyoti Gaikwad, demanding that the guilty be held accountable. They emphasize the necessity for sanitary facilities in schools to prevent such humiliating incidents. Meanwhile, the arrested individuals face serious charges, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the state's commitment to safeguarding students' dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)