Left Menu

European Telecoms Unite Against EU Regulation Shift

An alliance of smaller European telecom companies, including Vodafone, Iliad, and 1&1, opposes EU plans for reduced regulation in the fixed network business. They argue this could lead to 're-monopolisation' and stifle fibre optic broadband expansion, urging adherence to current competition principles instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:53 IST
European Telecoms Unite Against EU Regulation Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Smaller European telecoms firms, including Vodafone and Iliad, have collectively voiced their opposition to EU plans for relaxed regulation in the fixed network sector. In an open letter, they warned that the proposed changes could lead to 're-monopolisation' by market leaders in various countries.

The letter argued that the European Commission's proposals represent a 'step backwards' and contradict EU competition principles. The signatories claim these changes could hinder the development of fibre optic broadband infrastructure.

The issue has been contentious for years, with smaller companies feeling at a disadvantage. The German Bundestag recently passed legislation aimed at speeding up fibre optic and mobile network expansion.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025