European Telecoms Unite Against EU Regulation Shift

Smaller European telecoms firms, including Vodafone and Iliad, have collectively voiced their opposition to EU plans for relaxed regulation in the fixed network sector. In an open letter, they warned that the proposed changes could lead to 're-monopolisation' by market leaders in various countries.

The letter argued that the European Commission's proposals represent a 'step backwards' and contradict EU competition principles. The signatories claim these changes could hinder the development of fibre optic broadband infrastructure.

The issue has been contentious for years, with smaller companies feeling at a disadvantage. The German Bundestag recently passed legislation aimed at speeding up fibre optic and mobile network expansion.