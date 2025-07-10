Rescue Efforts Continue Amid Houthi Militia Attacks in the Red Sea

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - In the wake of Houthi assaults on Greek-operated ships in the Red Sea, rescue teams have intensified their efforts, successfully saving four more individuals on Thursday.

This brings the total number of rescued crew to 10, with 11 still unaccounted for, following the attack on the Eternity C by the Iran-aligned Houthi militia, who claim to hold some of the missing crew members.

The attacks, described by Houthis as support for Palestinians, have disrupted months of calm, drawing international criticism and heightening tensions in the region.

