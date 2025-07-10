Iran's Rising Threat to Britain: A Growing Security Challenge

Iran presents a growing and multifaceted threat to the United Kingdom, according to a new report by British lawmakers. While not on the same threat level as Russia or China, the report highlights Iran's rising danger, prompting calls for better preparation by the UK government.

The report, released by Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), warns of risks ranging from espionage and cyber offensives to potential physical attacks and nuclear ambitions. ISC Chair Kevan Jones emphasized the full spectrum of threats that Iran poses.

In response to increasing Iranian aggression, British authorities are implementing measures for higher scrutiny of Tehran's political activities in the UK. Security services caution against the use of criminal proxies by Iran, and further examination of potential proscription of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) is underway.