Piyush Goyal Outlines Roadmap for Agri Growth at Agriculture Leadership Conclave

At the 16th Agriculture Leadership Conclave held in New Delhi, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal delivered a powerful address highlighting the Indian government’s sustained commitment to revolutionizing the agricultural landscape. He emphasized the Modi Government’s development-first approach that places farmers and rural prosperity at the heart of the national growth strategy.

Speaking before a distinguished audience of policymakers, agricultural experts, and farmer leaders, Shri Goyal elaborated on the series of structural and technological reforms ushered in over the past decade to modernize Indian agriculture and ensure sustainable livelihoods for India’s 140 million-strong farming community.

25 Crore Soil Health Cards: A Step Towards Nutrient-Balanced Farming

One of the flagship achievements mentioned by the Minister was the distribution of over 25 crore Soil Health Cards to farmers across the country. This initiative enables farmers to adopt balanced and precise fertiliser usage, thereby improving soil fertility, optimizing productivity, and reducing environmental degradation. These cards form part of a broader movement toward science-based agriculture.

Accessible Credit via Kisan Credit Cards

The Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme has been instrumental in transforming access to credit for small and marginal farmers. Shri Goyal reiterated that the government has streamlined and expanded the KCC framework, enabling crores of farmers to benefit from institutional crop loans at concessional interest rates, enhancing their ability to invest in modern inputs and technologies.

PM-KISAN: Direct Support to Farmer Families

The PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, a direct income support scheme, was praised as a game changer. A large number of farmer families have received direct benefit transfers (DBT) under this scheme, offering financial stability during crop cycles, emergencies, and market uncertainties. Shri Goyal asserted that this initiative reflects the Modi Government’s unwavering resolve to double farmers’ income.

e-NAM and Digital Market Integration

Highlighting market reforms, the Minister announced that 1,400 agricultural mandis have been integrated into the e-NAM (Electronic National Agriculture Market) platform. This digital integration allows farmers across India to access real-time commodity prices, market trends, and buyer-seller linkages, ensuring transparency and better price discovery.

Fertiliser Subsidies and Pandemic Resilience

Addressing fertiliser policy, Shri Goyal emphasized the Central Government’s generous fertiliser subsidy program, which has shielded farmers from global price volatility. Even during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, uninterrupted fertiliser supply was ensured—demonstrating the government's commitment to food security and uninterrupted farming operations.

₹4 Lakh Crore Agri-Exports: A Testament to Farmer Resilience

Despite geopolitical disruptions and global trade slowdowns, India’s agricultural sector achieved a commendable feat—agri, animal husbandry, and fisheries exports reached ₹4 lakh crore. Shri Goyal credited this resilience to India’s hardworking farmers, whose innovations and dedication have helped India earn global acclaim for products like basmati rice, spices, fresh fruits, vegetables, poultry, and fisheries.

Expanding Global Markets via Free Trade Agreements

India’s proactive trade diplomacy has resulted in enhanced global access for its agri-products. Shri Goyal noted that Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed with countries including Australia, UAE, EFTA nations, and ongoing discussions with the United Kingdom, have helped dismantle tariff and non-tariff barriers, allowing Indian produce to reach newer, high-value markets.

Future Vision: Digital Agriculture and Sustainability

Looking ahead, Shri Goyal outlined a dynamic vision focused on seed quality enhancement, natural and organic farming, and micro-irrigation techniques such as drip and sprinkler systems. The government is pushing for digital transformation in agriculture by leveraging technologies like:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Geospatial mapping

Weather forecasting systems

AI-powered precision farming tools

Vertical and urban farming models

These technologies will empower Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and cooperatives, making them drivers of innovation and market integration.

Value Addition and Rural Agri-Infrastructure

Shri Goyal also emphasized value addition as a key driver for boosting farm incomes. He called for enhanced investment in food processing, branding, packaging, and product design. Government programs are supporting robust development in warehousing, cold chains, and rural storage infrastructure, aiming to reduce post-harvest losses and improve shelf-life and export potential.

Holistic Support Across Agriculture, Livestock & Fisheries

The government’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat is incomplete without comprehensive rural transformation. Accordingly, major investments and policy frameworks are being directed towards:

Animal husbandry modernisation

Fisheries growth under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)

Agri-startups and innovation hubs

Agriculture as a Catalyst for Viksit Bharat

Concluding his remarks, Shri Goyal reaffirmed that agriculture is not just an economic sector, but the backbone of India’s identity and future. With coordinated policy support, grassroots initiatives, and technology infusion, the Government of India envisions agriculture as a core driver in the nation’s journey towards becoming a developed country—Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The 16th Agriculture Leadership Conclave served as a vital platform for building consensus and energizing India’s agrarian reforms, with participation from key stakeholders across the public and private sectors.