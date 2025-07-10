Cybercrime Crackdown: Four Arrested in Major Retailer Attacks

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime in the UK, four individuals have been arrested for their alleged roles in cyberattacks that severely impacted major retailers Marks & Spencer, the Co-op, and Harrods.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) announced that these attacks were especially damaging to M&S, incurring losses of approximately 300 million pounds in operating profit. The suspects, three males aged 19, 17, and 20, along with a 20-year-old female, were apprehended in the West Midlands and London.

All arrests occurred at the suspects' home addresses, with authorities seizing electronic devices for forensic analysis. The four remain in custody as the National Cyber Crime Unit continues its investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)