Driver Breaches Motorcade Amid Bihar's Dry Law

A man was arrested for driving into RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's motorcade while intoxicated in dry Bihar. The incident occurred in Patna and the driver, a resident of Mokama, faces charges under prohibition laws. Bihar banned alcohol consumption in April 2016 under Nitish Kumar's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested after his car infiltrated the motorcade of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav while he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, as reported by local police on Thursday.

The breach happened late Wednesday on J P Ganga Path in Patna district, during Yadav's passage through the area, confirmed Sultanganj police station SHO Manoj Kumar.

Officials promptly halted the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. Identified as a resident of Mokama, the individual has been charged under Bihar's BNS and prohibition laws, following the state's alcohol ban implemented in April 2016 by Nitish Kumar's administration.

