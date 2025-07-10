In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened in Malaysia to deliberate on pressing global challenges, including the peace process in Ukraine and situations in Iran and Syria. The Russian Foreign Ministry described the discussions as a 'substantive and frank exchange of views.'

The meeting underscored both nations' mutual desire to secure peaceful resolutions to international conflicts and boost Russian-American economic and humanitarian cooperation. The dialogue between Moscow and Washington aims to reconstruct constructive bilateral ties and ensure seamless interaction between the two societies.

The continuation of diplomatic communications reflects the underlying aim to address and potentially resolve conflicts through negotiation, adhering to a shared vision of global stability and cooperation.

