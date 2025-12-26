Left Menu

Rubio Congratulates Honduras' New Leader

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Honduran President-elect Nasry Asfura to congratulate him on his election victory. Rubio praised Asfura for supporting U.S. strategic objectives and for his efforts to enhance bilateral and regional security cooperation, as well as economic ties.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reached out to Honduran President-elect Nasry Asfura to extend his congratulations on Asfura's recent electoral win, according to a statement from the State Department on Friday.

In his call, Secretary Rubio lauded President-elect Asfura for his dedication to advancing U.S. strategic goals, which include strengthening bilateral and regional security partnerships and economic relations between the United States and Honduras, the State Department noted.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of bolstering cooperation on security and economic matters as part of mutual interests and objectives.

