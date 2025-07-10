Tragic Family Dispute Ends in Double Homicide in Hassan

A familial conflict over property in Holenarasipura taluk of Hassan district resulted in a double homicide. A 47-year-old man, identified as Mohan Gowda, was taken into custody by police for allegedly murdering his father and brother.

The victims, 70-year-old Deve Gowda and 50-year-old Manjunath Gowda, were killed following a dispute over property proceeds that Mohan believed he was entitled to. The suspect returned home intoxicated and allegedly attacked them with a sharp weapon early Thursday morning.

Mohan's attempt to harm his mother, Jayamma, was thwarted as she managed to flee the scene. Authorities continue to investigate the case, seeking further insights into the tragic events.