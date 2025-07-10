Left Menu

Tragic Family Dispute Ends in Double Homicide in Hassan

A property dispute in Holenarasipura taluk led to a tragic incident where a 47-year-old man, Mohan Gowda, was arrested for allegedly killing his father and brother. The incident occurred after Mohan, aggrieved over not receiving a share of a recent property sale, returned home intoxicated and committed the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:29 IST
  • India

A familial conflict over property in Holenarasipura taluk of Hassan district resulted in a double homicide. A 47-year-old man, identified as Mohan Gowda, was taken into custody by police for allegedly murdering his father and brother.

The victims, 70-year-old Deve Gowda and 50-year-old Manjunath Gowda, were killed following a dispute over property proceeds that Mohan believed he was entitled to. The suspect returned home intoxicated and allegedly attacked them with a sharp weapon early Thursday morning.

Mohan's attempt to harm his mother, Jayamma, was thwarted as she managed to flee the scene. Authorities continue to investigate the case, seeking further insights into the tragic events.

