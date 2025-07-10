Germany's Diplomatic Stance: Monitoring Human Rights in Afghanistan

On Thursday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul clarified that Berlin maintains only technical communication with the Taliban's de facto government in Afghanistan, emphasizing that its primary focus remains the human rights situation.

Wadephul, speaking in Vienna, expressed serious concerns about human rights and humanitarian issues, particularly the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan. He reiterated Germany's commitment to addressing these concerns with the Taliban.

Earlier, Germany's interior minister discussed the possibility of negotiating a direct agreement with the Taliban regarding the reception of Afghan migrants deported from Germany.

