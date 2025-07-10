Germany's Diplomatic Stance: Monitoring Human Rights in Afghanistan
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized that Germany is in technical contact only with the Taliban, focusing on human rights, especially for women and girls in Afghanistan. Germany remains concerned about humanitarian conditions and is considering direct agreements on deported Afghan migrants.
- Country:
- Germany
On Thursday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul clarified that Berlin maintains only technical communication with the Taliban's de facto government in Afghanistan, emphasizing that its primary focus remains the human rights situation.
Wadephul, speaking in Vienna, expressed serious concerns about human rights and humanitarian issues, particularly the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan. He reiterated Germany's commitment to addressing these concerns with the Taliban.
Earlier, Germany's interior minister discussed the possibility of negotiating a direct agreement with the Taliban regarding the reception of Afghan migrants deported from Germany.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nike's Bold Gamble: Faith Kipyegon's Race to Rekindle Women’s Interest
Yalem Taga Burang Appointed Chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh Women Commission
Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA
World Bank Backs $150M Program to Boost Women’s Employment in Tamil Nadu
World Bank's $150 Million Boost to Empower Tamil Nadu Women