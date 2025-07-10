Left Menu

EU Launches New TikTok Investigation Amid Data Privacy Concerns

The European Union has launched a fresh investigation into TikTok concerning user data transfers to China. This follows a prior investigation that concluded with a significant fine after data privacy breaches were discovered. The Irish Data Protection Commission leads the inquiry into TikTok's compliance with GDPR regulations.

The European Union has initiated another probe into TikTok's data privacy practices, focusing on user data transferred to China, as the regulators announced on Thursday. This action follows a previous investigation concluding with a hefty fine due to data privacy breaches.

The Irish Data Protection Commission is spearheading this investigation, serving as the primary watchdog for TikTok in the EU, owing to TikTok's European base in Dublin. The earlier inquiry discovered discrepancies in TikTok's disclosures about whether European data was stored on Chinese servers.

This new inquiry aims to assess TikTok's adherence to GDPR regarding data transfers and their legality. The focus is particularly on whether the company implemented necessary safeguards for moving user data out of the bloc. TikTok, owned by ByteDance, has been scrutinized over potential security risks related to its data practices.

