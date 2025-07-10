Tensions Rise as Houthis Ban Israeli Goods Transport

In a significant development, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Yemeni Houthi militia, declared that companies are prohibited from transporting goods associated with Israel through certain maritime zones.

The edict emphasizes continuing a navigation ban in regions such as the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea, which the group identifies as linked to Israel.

This announcement comes amid heightened tensions following the recent sinking of two ships in the Red Sea by the Houthis, stirring concerns over regional stability in a previously calm period.

(With inputs from agencies.)