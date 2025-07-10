Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Houthis Ban Israeli Goods Transport

Yemeni Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi declared a ban on the transportation of goods linked to Israel through specific maritime areas. This ban includes the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea. Recently, the Houthis sank two ships in the Red Sea, escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:25 IST
Tensions Rise as Houthis Ban Israeli Goods Transport
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant development, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Yemeni Houthi militia, declared that companies are prohibited from transporting goods associated with Israel through certain maritime zones.

The edict emphasizes continuing a navigation ban in regions such as the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea, which the group identifies as linked to Israel.

This announcement comes amid heightened tensions following the recent sinking of two ships in the Red Sea by the Houthis, stirring concerns over regional stability in a previously calm period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025