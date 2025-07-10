Argentina Appeals US Court Ruling on YPF Stake

Argentina has initiated an appeal against a U.S. court's decision that mandates the nation to relinquish its 51% ownership in state energy firm YPF. The appeal was lodged in the U.S. District Court in New York's southern district on Thursday.

This legal move contests a ruling by Judge Loretta Preska, which obligates Argentina to cede the shares as partial fulfillment of a $16.1 billion judgment. The legal battle stems from the 2012 nationalization of YPF, which has since been a contentious issue.

The appeal highlights Argentina's ongoing resistance to the judgment, which has significant implications for international business relations and state ownership of crucial energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)