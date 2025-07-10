Left Menu

Maharashtra Gears Up for Local Body Polls with Updated Voter List

Maharashtra is preparing for local body elections with an updated voter list, as the State Election Commission collaborates with the Election Commission of India. The polls will use a multi-member ward system, necessitating more polling stations and ensuring adequate facilities and security measures, including EVM readiness and manpower availability.

In a move to ensure smooth local body elections, Maharashtra's Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced that preparations are underway using an updated voters' list as of July 1. The voters' list, compiled by the Election Commission of India, will serve as the basis for upcoming Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, Municipal Council, and Nagar Panchayat elections.

Waghmare emphasized during a video conference with district collectors the need for alignment with the latest electoral rolls. He highlighted the distinctions in the local poll process, which employs a multi-member ward system, unlike assembly elections, thus increasing the number of polling stations required.

State Election Commission Secretary Suresh Kakani stressed the imperative of checking the readiness of electronic voting machines and securing polling locations with proper amenities. Efforts are being made to ensure the availability of EVMs, and officials are urged to review manpower distribution regularly to pre-empt any logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

