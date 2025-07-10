Scandal Unfolds at Maharashtra Children's Home

Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the focus of intense scrutiny following allegations against four employees at a children's home. Authorities claim girls in the facility faced coercion into religious activities and were denied basic necessities, such as sanitary pads.

Alarmingly, a CCTV camera reportedly monitored them as they changed clothes, adding a charge of voyeurism to the list of grievances. The case surfaced after nine girls escaped the facility on June 30, prompting intervention from the Child Welfare Committee and law enforcement.

Based on the victim statements, officials arrested the employees, bringing charges that include wrongful restraint and hurting religious sentiments. The investigating committee's report highlights a troubling environment where essentials were rationed, and privacy was violated.

