Scandal Unfolds at Maharashtra Children's Home

Four employees of a children's home in Maharashtra are under investigation for mistreating girls at the facility, according to a police report. Alleged abuses include religious coercion, inadequate necessities, and invasive surveillance. Nine girls escaped, prompting legal charges and an inquiry by the Child Welfare Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the focus of intense scrutiny following allegations against four employees at a children's home. Authorities claim girls in the facility faced coercion into religious activities and were denied basic necessities, such as sanitary pads.

Alarmingly, a CCTV camera reportedly monitored them as they changed clothes, adding a charge of voyeurism to the list of grievances. The case surfaced after nine girls escaped the facility on June 30, prompting intervention from the Child Welfare Committee and law enforcement.

Based on the victim statements, officials arrested the employees, bringing charges that include wrongful restraint and hurting religious sentiments. The investigating committee's report highlights a troubling environment where essentials were rationed, and privacy was violated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

