Greece Moves to Temporarily Halt Asylum Applications Amid Migrant Surge

In a contentious move, Greek lawmakers are poised to vote on a bill that would temporarily halt asylum applications from North Africa for three months. The legislation, criticized as illegal by rights groups, comes as Crete witnesses a surge in migrant arrivals.

Migration Minister Thanos Plevris emphasized a tougher approach, stating, "This is not a normal migrant flow; it is an invasion into Europe." The pending law allows quick deportations without prior identification, and with the ruling party's backing, it is expected to pass.

Migrant arrivals from Libya to Crete continue to rise. Despite criticism from human rights organizations, the Greek government stands firm, citing security and deterrence as key reasons for the law. This development coincides with European talks on migration management.