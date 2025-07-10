Left Menu

Greece Moves to Temporarily Halt Asylum Applications Amid Migrant Surge

Greek lawmakers are voting on a controversial bill to temporarily suspend asylum applications from North Africa. This decision comes amidst increasing migrant arrivals to Crete, sparking criticism from rights groups. The law aims to deter migration, while Greece enhances border controls and deportation protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:39 IST
Greece Moves to Temporarily Halt Asylum Applications Amid Migrant Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a contentious move, Greek lawmakers are poised to vote on a bill that would temporarily halt asylum applications from North Africa for three months. The legislation, criticized as illegal by rights groups, comes as Crete witnesses a surge in migrant arrivals.

Migration Minister Thanos Plevris emphasized a tougher approach, stating, "This is not a normal migrant flow; it is an invasion into Europe." The pending law allows quick deportations without prior identification, and with the ruling party's backing, it is expected to pass.

Migrant arrivals from Libya to Crete continue to rise. Despite criticism from human rights organizations, the Greek government stands firm, citing security and deterrence as key reasons for the law. This development coincides with European talks on migration management.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025