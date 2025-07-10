Left Menu

Complacency in Markets Amid Trump Tariff Policies

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon expressed concerns over market complacency following tariff announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking at Ireland's foreign ministry, Dimon highlighted the importance of awareness among investors and market participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Ireland

JPMorgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon, voiced his concerns on Thursday regarding market complacency following tariff declarations made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

During a speech at an event held at Ireland's foreign ministry, Dimon remarked, "Unfortunately, I think there is complacency in markets."

These sentiments underscore the need for heightened vigilance among investors and financial stakeholders as global trade tensions mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

