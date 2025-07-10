Complacency in Markets Amid Trump Tariff Policies

JPMorgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon, voiced his concerns on Thursday regarding market complacency following tariff declarations made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

During a speech at an event held at Ireland's foreign ministry, Dimon remarked, "Unfortunately, I think there is complacency in markets."

These sentiments underscore the need for heightened vigilance among investors and financial stakeholders as global trade tensions mount.

