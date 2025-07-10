Maharashtra Government Enforces Mandatory Fire Audits for Factories
The Maharashtra government has mandated fire audits and safety measures for all factories following an incident at Jindal Polyfilms. Labour Minister Akash Fundkar announced a special study group to investigate and prevent future occurrences. Despite the fire, the Jindal Polyfilms plant remains partially operational with heightened safety protocols.
In a decisive move, the Maharashtra government has implemented mandatory fire audits and safety protocols for all factories, Labour Minister Akash Fundkar announced in the assembly.
This decision follows probing questions from several MLAs concerning a recent fire at the Jindal Polyfilms factory in Nashik, which resulted in the establishment of a special study group to investigate the incident and propose preventative measures. Fundkar underscored the importance of these initiatives stating they would curtail recurrence.
Despite past incidents at the Jindal Polyfilms plant, the factory will not face a complete shutdown due to its workforce size. Instead, the affected area has been shut, with mandatory safety repairs ordered. No factory can receive a license without a fire audit, and ongoing inspections ensure compliance with stringent safety standards, Fundkar emphasized.
