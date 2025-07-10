Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Heated Debate Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision
The Supreme Court's order on Bihar's special intensive revision of electoral rolls has fueled controversy between the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc. The court endorsed Aadhaar, Voter ID, and ration cards as valid documents, prompting varied political reactions and concerns about the process's fairness and timing.
The Supreme Court's recent decision on Bihar's electoral roll revision has ignited a fiery debate between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc. Both sides are entangled in differing interpretations of the court's order, which calls for a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The court has directed the Election Commission (EC) to accept Aadhaar, Voter ID, and ration cards as valid documents during the revision process, ahead of the Bihar assembly elections. This ruling has been termed a 'constitutional mandate' by the court, prompting both celebrations and criticisms from political factions.
The CPI(ML) and its leader, Dipankar Bhattacharya, welcomed the inclusion of these documents, citing it as in the electorate's best interest. Nonetheless, they also highlighted concerns over potential voter disenfranchisement and biases in the electoral process. Meanwhile, the NDA has viewed the court's decision as a reprimand to the opposition, emphasizing the EC's progress in the task.
