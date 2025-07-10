Assam's Aggressive Eviction Drives: A Quest to Reclaim Land

Amid rising tensions in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed the state's commitment to eviction drives, which have successfully cleared over 25,000 acres of land from alleged encroachment over the past four years.

In a recent press conference, Sarma highlighted an upcoming eviction drive in Goalpara, targeting 1,040 bighas of land in the Paikan Reserve Forest to address alleged unauthorized occupancy. He assured that the government is open to granting land rights to evicted individuals who are bona fide, landless Indian citizens.

This comes as Sarma accuses certain groups of demographic manipulation in various regions of the state. The government's actions have sparked controversy, especially with the clearance of land for a proposed power plant by the Adani Group, drawing criticism for the methods employed during these drives.

(With inputs from agencies.)