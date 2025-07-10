RTMC Hails Conviction of KZN Officials in Learner Licence Fraud Case

In a major breakthrough against corruption in South Africa’s traffic law enforcement sector, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has welcomed the conviction of two KwaZulu-Natal individuals—an examiner and a driving school instructor—who were found guilty in a case that exposed fraudulent practices in the issuing of learner’s licences.

The Durban Specialised Crime Court found Sandile Ndlovu, a driving licence examiner based in Mooi River, guilty of fraud and conspiracy to commit corruption on 8 July 2025. His accomplice, Zandile Dlamini, a driving school instructor, was also convicted for facilitating the unlawful transaction, after investigations revealed they accepted a bribe in exchange for issuing a learner’s licence to an applicant who had not undergone or passed the required examination.

Longstanding Investigation Led to Conviction

Ndlovu’s arrest dates back to 2016, following tip-offs and complaints received by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU), an investigative arm under the RTMC. The NTACU collaborated with the KwaZulu-Natal Crime Intelligence Unit of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Hawks’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to pursue the case.

According to RTMC’s statement, the joint operation exposed a well-orchestrated scheme in which Ndlovu, with Dlamini’s assistance, issued learner’s licences in exchange for R3,000 bribes, thereby circumventing established processes meant to evaluate a candidate’s readiness for the roads.

Serious Breach of Public Trust

The RTMC condemned the actions of both Ndlovu and Dlamini, emphasizing the wider implications of such misconduct. These actions, the Corporation said, violated public trust, undermined road safety, and compromised the integrity of the driver testing system—a system designed to ensure only qualified individuals are licensed to operate vehicles on public roads.

“This conviction marks a significant milestone in our ongoing fight to eliminate corruption and promote ethical conduct within the traffic enforcement and driver licensing environment,” said the RTMC in an official release.

Next Steps: Sentencing and Impact Assessment

The case has been postponed to 29 August 2025 for the preparation of pre-sentence reports. During the sentencing phase, the State is expected to present further evidence, including impact statements that will emphasize the dangers posed to public safety by such fraudulent practices.

It is anticipated that the prosecution will underscore how unqualified drivers on South African roads increase the likelihood of traffic violations, road crashes, and fatalities—directly counteracting the government’s broader road safety initiatives.

Strengthening Accountability in Traffic Enforcement

The RTMC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring zero tolerance for corruption, and stressed the importance of public vigilance and institutional accountability in preserving the integrity of traffic systems.

The Corporation credited the success of the investigation to the coordinated efforts of multiple government agencies, asserting that similar partnerships will be key to rooting out malpractice across the country’s traffic regulatory infrastructure.

“We fully support the judiciary and prosecuting authorities in bringing corrupt officials to justice. It sends a clear message that abuse of public systems will not go unpunished,” the RTMC said.

Public Call to Action

The RTMC is urging citizens to continue reporting any suspected incidents of fraud or misconduct in the traffic enforcement and driver licensing sectors. Members of the public can report such offences to:

Email: ntacu@rtmc.co.za

WhatsApp Tip-Off Line: 083 293 7989

By encouraging whistleblower participation, the Corporation hopes to build a transparent, reliable, and efficient traffic management system that prioritizes public safety and fair governance.

A Broader Reform Agenda

This case forms part of the RTMC’s broader efforts to reform and modernize South Africa’s road traffic enforcement mechanisms. The agency is implementing systems to digitize and automate testing procedures, reduce human discretion, and tighten oversight of licensing centres across provinces.

Additionally, the RTMC is advocating for harsher penalties and longer sentences in cases of systemic corruption that compromise national road safety goals. The ultimate aim, the Corporation asserts, is to ensure that every licence issued represents legitimate competence, not criminal facilitation.

As the country continues to battle a high road accident rate, the RTMC considers such legal victories not only judicial milestones but also critical interventions in the national public safety agenda.